IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.11-3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.535-4.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $85.45 on Thursday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.44.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

