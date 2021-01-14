Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the December 15th total of 731,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 429,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBS opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBS. ValuEngine raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

