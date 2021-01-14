Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce sales of $170,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $200,000.00. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $8.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $23.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.80 million to $24.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.07 million, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $15.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Gabelli upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 314,823 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 398,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 104,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

