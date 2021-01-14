Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,282 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Target by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,666,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,664,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $199,612,000 after acquiring an additional 113,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Target by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $196.82 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.05.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

