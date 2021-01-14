M. Kraus & Co Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.4% of M. Kraus & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.93. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $340.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $10,096,115.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares in the company, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

