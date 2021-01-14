Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MOBILE TELE-ADR mission is to build a integrated mobile communications world, which will bring people together, enrich their lives and open up new horizons, both at work and at home. They will do this by Anticipating on and understanding of our customers’ needs, employing experienced, qualified and highly motivated personnel, introducing new technologies, and enhancing our company’s development. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research cut Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

