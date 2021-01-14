Global Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

