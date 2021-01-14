Linx (NYSE:LINX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx (NYSE:LINX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LINX. TheStreet raised shares of Linx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Santander assumed coverage on shares of Linx in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $7.60 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.48.

Shares of LINX opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77. Linx has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.00 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Linx by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 315,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Tiger Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

