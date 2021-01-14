ARMOUR Residential REIT Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,066 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,356% compared to the typical volume of 247 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARR. ValuEngine raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.65.

ARR opened at $11.08 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $717.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,201.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Hollihan III sold 9,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $104,889.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,333.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,937 shares of company stock valued at $903,763. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 197,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

