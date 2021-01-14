Harpoon Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,068 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,621% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HARP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,773,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after buying an additional 132,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 37,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. ValuEngine downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $25.02.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

