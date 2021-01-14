Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 48,548 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,277% compared to the typical volume of 3,525 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $199,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Natixis acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after buying an additional 990,987 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $60.47 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -116.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

