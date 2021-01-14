MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56,836.39

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $56,836.39 and approximately $67.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

