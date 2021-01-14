Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30).

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

GFL stock opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.72. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

