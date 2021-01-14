Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Edap Tms also posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Edap Tms stock opened at $6.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

