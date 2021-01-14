Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Cap of $240.01 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.70 or 0.00035307 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $240.01 million and approximately $43.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.27 or 0.00296983 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00067227 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

