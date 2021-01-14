Powell Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,082,000 after buying an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after acquiring an additional 681,600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Philip Morris International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 671,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,375,000 after acquiring an additional 218,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,316,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,744,000 after purchasing an additional 208,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Shares of PM stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.