-$1.23 EPS Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.06). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($1.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($4.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 22.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after acquiring an additional 232,255 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 80.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 622,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after acquiring an additional 277,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Zymeworks by 12.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 534,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

