R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the healthcare provider will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,366 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in R1 RCM by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318,374 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

