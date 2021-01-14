PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.1% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.14 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24. The company has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.