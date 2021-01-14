Lavaca Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.51.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

