Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $251.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $716.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

