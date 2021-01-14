Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seiko Epson in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SEKEY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SEKEY opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. Seiko Epson has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

