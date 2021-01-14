Brokers Offer Predictions for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.80. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE KL opened at C$51.70 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

