Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report ($1.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.93) and the lowest is ($1.31). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($1.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $18.99 on Monday. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $311,100.00. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $6,073,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zogenix by 81.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

