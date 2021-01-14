Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $35.49 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,525 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $35,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $183.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day moving average is $136.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

