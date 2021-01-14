Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $162,743.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

