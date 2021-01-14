Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in Visa by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.