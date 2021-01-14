The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.87. The stock has a market cap of $318.86 billion, a PE ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.