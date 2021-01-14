Pinnacle Bank Sells 228 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $415.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

