Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE opened at $117.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,463,130.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,370,679. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

