KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 80.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

IP stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

