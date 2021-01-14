Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered The Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Shares of BA opened at $207.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.25. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

