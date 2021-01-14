Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 189,587 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 689,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

