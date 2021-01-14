PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook Sells 1,302 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $62,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott William Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Scott William Cook sold 1,519 shares of PROS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $74,370.24.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,783,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,096,000 after buying an additional 123,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PROS by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,946,000 after buying an additional 348,711 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,281,000 after buying an additional 426,765 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PROS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,383,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,194,000 after buying an additional 21,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PROS by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,030,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,787,000 after buying an additional 193,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

