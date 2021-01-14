First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09, RTT News reports. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $161.25 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $164.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.71.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

