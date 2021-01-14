Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 52-Week High at $134.40

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.40 and last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 3713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.72.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $589.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at $25,565,108.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $777,194.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,389 shares of company stock worth $23,714,713. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 150,450 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,551,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.