ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.13

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $111.13 and last traded at $111.12, with a volume of 1381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ESCO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.03 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $228,821,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after buying an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 307,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.