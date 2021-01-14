Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.31

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.31 and last traded at $52.07, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,865,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,031,000 after acquiring an additional 451,773 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,084,000 after acquiring an additional 280,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,249,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 357,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

