Brokers Set Expectations for EXFO Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXFO in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get EXFO alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.39.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.