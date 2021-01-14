Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.78

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 88495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.70 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.