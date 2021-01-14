Gladstone Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

GLAD opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $294.68 million, a P/E ratio of -151.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.