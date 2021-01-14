Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brother Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brother Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.59. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $45.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

