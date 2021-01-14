Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.46-2.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.3 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.38-3.58 EPS.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $117.78 on Thursday. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.14.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total transaction of $1,580,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $4,949,164. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

