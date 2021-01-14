Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.78

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 18722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.64.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Get Jabil alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $625,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,694,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,827. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.