IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.12

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.12 and last traded at $190.14, with a volume of 5284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $191.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 26.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

