Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 79.4% in December

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE NIM opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 76.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,329 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

