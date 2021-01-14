Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Up 79.4% in December

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE NIM opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
