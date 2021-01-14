Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.58-1.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

