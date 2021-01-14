Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $48.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The company has a market cap of $204.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.