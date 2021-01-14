Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTCWY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.