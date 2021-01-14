Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $210,812.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

